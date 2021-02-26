Man kills neighbour after he refused to purchase cigarettes from him

A 30-year-old horse cart operator of Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead after he was stabbed by his neighbour, who has since surrendered to police and confessed to the crime.

Clifton Bhagwandat was killed at around 17:20hrs on Thursday, allegedly by his 26-year-old neighbour, Devon Boucher, a labourer.

The police said, on the day in question, Bhagwandat went to Boucher to purchase a pack of cigarette but he did not have enough money, which caused an argument between the duo.

As a result, Bhagwandat snatched away his money from the suspect and declared that he was going to a Chinese shop to buy his cigarettes.

This reportedly angered the suspect who ran behind Bhagwandat and stabbed the man about his body. The horse cart operator fell onto the dam where he died.

The matter was reported to Beterverwagting Police Station and the EMT ambulance service was summoned, which arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

INews understands that the suspect has since surrendered and confessed to the crime.