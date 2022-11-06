Man killed on ECD road was struck by govt vehicle

The 44-year-old baker, who was killed on the East Coast Demerara Public Road on Saturday afternoon, was struck off his bicycle by a vehicle owned by the State and then ran over by a second vehicle.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the government vehicle – PXX 8090 – was in a convoy transporting staff from the Ministry of Public Works sometime around 16:45h when the accident occurred.

Reports are that the vehicle was proceeding west along the Foulis Public Road in a convoy which comprised four vehicles with flashlights and sirens. At the time, Anil Ramana, a baker of Logwood, Enmore Squatting Area, ECD, was on his bicycle and attempted to cross the road from north to south.

“And in so doing, the pedal cyclist came into the path of the pick-up PXX 8090, the 3rd vehicle in convoy. In so doing, the right-side front portion of the vehicle collided with the rear part of the pedal cycle, which was then flung onto the northern carriageway into the path of motor car PAC 9344.”

“As a result, the pedal cyclist fell onto the northern carriageway, which caused Motor Car PAC 9344 to collide with the pedal cycle, where he sustained injuries to his head and body,” the police said.

EMTs were summoned to the scene and examined the injured man before pronouncing him dead. The body was then escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary and is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Meanwhile, the driver of the state vehicle – a 30-year-old resident of Sophia, Georgetown – as well as the driver of the second vehicle – a 24-year-old resident of Haslington, ECD – were both administered breathalyzer tests and the results were negative.

Nevertheless, investigations are in progress.

In the meantime, the Public Works Ministry in a statement on Saturday evening said its vehicle was carrying staff who were on official duties at the time of the accident.

Nonetheless, Public Works Minister and team visited Ramana’s reputed wife, mother, brothers, sisters and other relatives to extend his sympathies.

“Minister Edghill pledged his support to the entire family. There is an active police investigation underway and Minister Edghill has assured the family that there will be no interference or obstruction of this process,” the Ministry said.