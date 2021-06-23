Man killed in John Fernandes freak accident identified as Mahaica resident

The man killed in the John Fernandes Wharf freak accident has been identified as 36-year-old Sheldon Wilson of Hand-en-Veldt Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Wilson met his demise at around 12:30hrs on Tuesday when the lorry he was operating accidently plunged overboard into the Demerara River.

Police, in a statement today, said the man had gone to the wharf in motor lorry GNN 7207 to collect feed from a boat.

After collecting the feed, the man began to drive the truck however, it went over the rail and into the river.

Several persons would have jumped into the river to rescue the man but by the time his body was recovered and taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.