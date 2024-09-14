Man killed in hit-and-run accident at Buxton

Adree Slowe, a 62-year-old resident of Lot 8 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara, is now dead after he was struck by a minibus, which drove away from the scene.

The accident occurred at about 23:00hrs on Friday in the vicinity of the Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Investigations so far indicate that Slowe was crossing the road from the southern side to the northern side while the minibus #BAC 4129 was proceeding east on the said road at a fast rate, and collided with the pedestrian, ‘dragging’ him about 100 feet away from the point of impact. The minibus subsequently drove away from the scene.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian received injuries on his body. The EMT was summoned, and after they arrived at the scene and pronounced Slowe dead, the body was handed over to Memorial Funeral Home and taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---