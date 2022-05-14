Man killed by truck on Soesdyke-Linden Highway identified as GT resident

The male pedestrian, who was killed in an accident on Friday morning at Madewini along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, has been identified as 30-year-old son Lorenzo Sampson of lot 4682 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Sampson, whose identity was unknown at the time of the accident, was identified by his mother this morning.

Reports are that sometime around 05:30h on Friday, a motor lorry – GAB 1668 – was proceeding north along the western side of the road when it is alleged that Sampson, who was sitting on a tyre on the western side of the road, suddenly ran into the path of the oncoming truck.

After being hit, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No trace of alcohol was found when a breathalyzer test was administered on the driver, a 28-year-old resident of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who remains in custody assisting with the investigations.