A 56-year-old mechanic of Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was this morning struck down and killed by a motor lory at Bagotstown, EBD.

Dead is Mohan Toolsie, a father of three children.

Reports are that the man was crossing the road when the truck struck him down.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.