Man killed, brother injured during row over access to koker

A father of two is now dead and his brother injured after they were allegedly stabbed by a man to whom they denied access to a koker at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is 36-year-old Sigmond Gouveia of Vreed-en-Hoop Jetty, WCD, and his injured brother, 37-year-old Neville Gouveia.

Police in a statement on Sunday said that Neville is employed as a security guard at the Dock Yard, Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling and Sigmond was there with him on Saturday night.

At about 23:10h a boat docked at the koker and a man exited before it departed. Upon seeing him, Sigmond told the man that he could not use the area for passage. There was a verbal confrontation and Sigmond advised the man to call the boat back so they could take him away, which he did.

Another argument ensued between them and the suspect dealt him a stab to his abdomen, causing him to fall to the ground in an unconscious state.

Sigmond’s brother Neville, who was present, approached the suspect, however, he too received stab wounds to his right upper arm and chest.

The boat returned shortly after with over 10 persons on board, all of whom were armed with pieces of wood and cutlasses. They collected the suspect and headed across the river.

Both victims were picked up by the Police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where Sigmond was pronounced dead on arrival, while his 37-year-old brother was admitted as a patient.

Sigmond leaves to mourn his wife and two children – aged one and three years old.