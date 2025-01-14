Man jailed two months for harming mother

Kishawn Nauth, a 26-year-old labourer of Lot 25 Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast, was today sentenced to two months imprisonment for injuring his mother.

Nauth was slapped with an Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm charged under Section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, Chapter 8:02. Based on reports, he injured his 42-year-old mother, Uigeeta Gopaul, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, that their Bush Lot home.

During his arrangement at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court today before Her Worship, Miss Tamieka Clarke, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The magistrate then sentenced him to two (2) months imprisonment.

