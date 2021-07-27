Man jailed for grabbing woman’s breast

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly has found a man guilty of sexual assault for grabbing a woman’s breast without her consent.

Jason Yarris, 33, was charged back in April 2021, with sexually assaulting a city policewoman by grabbing her breast without her consent. The incident occurred on December 7, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown.

The prosecutor had told the court that the Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown labourer walked up to the woman and grabbed her breast before walking away.

At the time of the commission of the offence, the Constable was acting in the execution of her duties. She later reported the matter to the Police.

In early March, Yarris was slapped with a similar charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was released on $30,000 bail.

The charge stated that on September 24, 2020, at Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he committed a sexual assault by touching the woman’s buttocks without her consent.

According to facts, on the day in question, the postwoman was riding her bicycle in the vicinity of Bent and John Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, delivering mail. As the woman entered Yarris’ yard, he approached her and pulled her bicycle.

The woman pulled the bicycle from Yarris, and in turn, he grabbed her butt and walked away. The woman continued her duties. While doing so, Yarris attempted to grab her breasts. Out of fear, she screamed and neighbours went to her rescue.

She later made a report to the Police and based on investigations, Yarris was arrested and charged.