Man jailed for forging pension voucher

Forty-year-old David Ali will be spending the next four months in prison after he was jailed and fined $60,000 for forging a pension voucher.

The court heard that Ali, between February 13, 2018 and May 7, 2018 at Georgetown, forged a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) disablement pension voucher dated May 7, 2018 which was allotted for the sum of $9695, to show the sum of $90,695.

The man was also charged for producing the forged voucher to Saskia George, a cashier attached to NIS’s Brickdam, Georgetown office on May 7, 2018.

On Thursday, Magistrate Annett sentenced him to a $30,000 fine and two months’ imprisonment on each charge.