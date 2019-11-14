Man jailed for destroying sisters’ groceries

A 40-year-old man was on Wednesday slapped with two charges for damage to property and disorderly behaviour and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Edward Rollins appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and admitted to the two charges. He admitted that on October 8, 2019, he maliciously damaged food items valued $3,800, property of Ronda Semple and Susan Barclay – his sisters.

Rollins also admitted that on October 11 at Alberttown Police Station, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

The court heard that on October 8, Rollins went to his bedridden mother’s room, placed a knife to her throat and requested that she hand over her pension.

Barclay, after learning about what Rollins did, dealt him several lashes and later denied him of dinner. However, this enraged Rollins and he then destroyed the groceries in the home.

The matter was reported to the Police and he was arrested. Magistrate McGusty jailed Rollins for six weeks on the disorderly behaviour charge and six months for damage to property charge.