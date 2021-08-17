Man jailed for causing public terror at Whim Magistrate’s Court

A man who had brandished a cutlass while demanding to see Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court has been jailed for the offences he committed.

Julius Anthony Mootoo, 39, of Lot 80 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, was sentenced to two separate 18-months terms of imprisonment which will run concurrently.

Mootoo appeared before Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with Causing Public Terror and Carrying an Offensive Weapon. The charges were laid under Section 137 (1) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Reports are that on August 9, the man entered the Whim Magistrate’s Court compound where he brandished a cutlass and asked about the whereabouts of Magistrate Renita Singh.

Upon seeing the commotion, the clerk of court raised an alarm and summoned a gazetted officer and a party of police who immediately intervened and secured all the persons in the compound.

Efforts were made to arrest the suspect but he managed to escape.

But on August 13, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to a location at Miss Phoebe where the suspect was arrested.