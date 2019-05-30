Man jailed for attacking shopper with cutlass

Emmol Fox, 46, of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown was remanded to prison on Wednesday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with wounding.

The man denied the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty. The charge stated that on May 21 at King Street, Georgetown he inflicted grievous body harm to Ithacan Santool.

The prosecution’s case stated that Santool was on King Street shopping, when he was attacked by Fox, who dealt him several chops about his body and face with a cutlass.

In court on Wednesday, Fox was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels, who informed the court in a bail application that his client has mental health issues and he is expected to seek medical attention at a psychiatric ward.

Bail was nevertheless refused after a video was provided by the victim, showing the attack.

Fox will return to court on June 19.