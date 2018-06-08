Man jailed for 3 years for 8 grams of ganja gets High Court bail

Twenty-seven-year-old Carl Mongal, of Lot 2 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment by Magistrate Judy Latchman for having 8.3 grams of cannabis in his possession was earlier today granted bail in the High Court.

Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes made a successful bail application on behalf of Mongal who was subsequently ordered to pay $40,000 bail.

It was alleged that Mongol on May 18 at Princes Street, had the aforementioned quantity of the illicit substance in two Ziploc bags.

Mongal was then cautioned and told of the allegation to which he admitted. He was arrested, taken into custody, charged and sentenced.