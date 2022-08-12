Man jailed for 3 years, fined over $17M for narco trafficking

Two men of Third Phase Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) were on Friday charged for trafficking in narcotics.

Carlon Causeway and his cousin Devin Causeway of Third Phase Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via zoom before Magistrate Wonda Fortune.

Police said both of the accused were arrested by the Police on Wednesday at Third Phase Kwakwani for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic drug and Phychotropic Substance (Control) Act 10:10. It is alleged that the men had over 20lbs of ganja in their possession.

Carlon Causeway pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, together with a fine of $17,009,700. The fine represents three times the street value of the narcotics.

On the other hand, Devin Causeway pleaded not guilty and was placed on $100,000 bail. As conditions for his bail, Devin Causeway, had to lodge all travel documents and report to the Station Sergeant of Kwakwani Police Station on the first Monday of every month. The matter was transferred to Kwakwani Magistrate Court and adjourned to October 7 for report.