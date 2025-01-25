Man jailed 4 years over forged document

Leslie Paul, who was charged with the offence of Uttering a Forged Document, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment. On Friday, Paul appeared before Her Worship, Ms Marissa Mittleholzer, who found him guilty of the charge and imposed a four-year sentence on him.

In addition, Ann Smith, a female Guyanese who was charged with the offence ‘Attempt to Obstruct the course of Justice, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh on Friday at Court 11 in Georgetown.

Smith was also found guilty and was fined $100,000 or face six months imprisonment.

