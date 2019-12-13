Man injured in Nandy Park accident

A motorcyclist was struck this afternoon struck down by a motorcar on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist was proceeding from Georgetown in the vicinity of Nandy Park when he was struck by the car, which was crossing the road to enter the housing scheme.

As a result of the impact, he was flung some distance and ended up colliding with a concrete median on the corner of the road.

The car then struck another vehicle which was in its path.

The rider of the motorcycle was in an unconscious state with severe injuries to his leg. His condition remains unknown at this time.