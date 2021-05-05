Man injured after speeding truck slams into car

A 61-year-old security guard was last evening seriously injured after the motorcar he was driving was struck by a speeding truck along the Corentyne Public Road.

Keith Griffith is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Zameer Khan, is in police custody.

Reports are the truck, which had two other occupants, was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane, at a fast rate of speed.

While negotiating a right turn, the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with the motorcar driven by Griffith.

The truck then slammed into a concrete culvert and then landed in a trench.

The car driver was taken out of his vehicle by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

He was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.