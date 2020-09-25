Man injured after Banks DIH & Bakewell trucks collide in West Berbice

Two trucks, one belonging to beverage giant Banks DIH Limited and the other to Bakewell, collided head-on in a three-vehicle accident at Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The crash resulted in at least one person being injured.

INews understands that the injured man is the driver of the Bakewell truck. He has been identified as 49-year-old Ravendra Arjune.

Reports are that the Banks DIH Limited truck, bearing registration number GXX 1012, was on its way to New Amsterdam from Georgetown whilst the Bakewell truck, GYY 3967, was heading in the opposition direction.

The driver of the Banks DIH Limited truck said a lorry transporting sand suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to rashly apply brakes. However, he realised that he could not stop in time, and in an effort to avoid a collision, he swerved right into the path of the Bakewell truck.

Following the collision, the Banks DIH Truck skidded and slammed into motorcar PLL 8177.

Authorities had to cut open the wrecked Bakewell truck to remove Arjune who was trapped inside.

He was taken to the Fort Welling Hospital with injuries to his lower body. His condition is regarded as stable.

Police are investigating.