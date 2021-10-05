Man in custody for raping sleeping woman

A 36-year-old man is now in Police custody after he allegedly raped a sleeping woman between October 04 and 05.

The incident occurred between 23:20 – 00:40h in Region Ten (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice).

Based on information, the 27-year-old victim and the suspect and known to each other. The woman reportedly consumed alcohol on Monday and retired to her bed where the suspect was seen raping her.

Upon being seen he made good his escape.

A report was made and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations.