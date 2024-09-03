Man impaled by metal rods on fence after falling from mango tree

A 53-year-old man was today impaled by the metal rods on a fence after he fell from a mango tree in a yard at Fourth Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is Derrick Sattan called “Chowmein” who resided at nearby.

Reports are that Persaud had asked the neighbour for some mangoes and as such climbed the tree.

However, he slipped and fell onto the fence, and his head was impaled by the metal rods.

Police were immediately summoned.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at a city hospital.

It is suspected that the man was intoxicated at the time he was climbing the tree.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

--- ---