Man hospitalised with fractured skull following hit and run accident in New Amsterdam

A so far unidentified man is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) with a fractured skull after he was injured in a hit and run accident on Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police say the accident occurred sometime around 07:00h on Saturday.

It was reported that a motor vehicle (number, owner name and address unknown) was proceeding north on the western drive lane on Main Street New Amsterdam Berbice at a fast rate of speed when the pedestrian was crossing from west to east on the said road.

During this, the vehicle collided with the victim causing him to be thrown onto the windshield then onto the road surface, where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by ranks of the Fire Service and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

There, he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later admitted a patient suffering from a fractured skull. His condition is regarded as serious.

Investigation in progress.