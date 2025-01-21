Man hospitalised under police guard after Lethem shooting

A 23-year-old man, Dorwnell Thomson, is currently hospitalised under police guard at the Lethem Regional Hospital following a shooting incident on Monday.

Based on police reports, the incident occurred sometime between 10:00 and 11:00 hrs on Monday at a ‘hotspot’ area in Tabatinga, Lethem.

At the time, a group of four men (all known characters) was standing when they were approached by two men on a motorcycle along with someone fitting the description of Thomson on a second motorcycle.

After the initial approach, several suspected gunshots were heard. However, it is unknown at this time which set of individuals opened fire.

Following the shooting, 23-year-old Dorwnell Thomson visited the Lethem Regional Hospital to seek medical attention for gunshot wounds to the right side of his back and right arm. He is presently under Police guard. His condition is regarded as stable.

The scene was processed by detectives, who recovered six 9mm spent shells. One of the known suspects who was on the motorcycle was subsequently arrested by police ranks. His hands were swabbed for gunpowder residue.

He remains in custody as further investigations are ongoing.

Dorwnell Thomson, along with two of the other men who were standing in the area were all swabbed for gunpowder residue.

