Man held at gunpoint, robbed of motorcycle at Eccles stoplight

A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday beaten and robbed of his motorcycle and cash at gunpoint at the traffic light at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Romain Legay of Parfaite Harmonie, West Cost Demerara (WCD) was proceeding south along the Eccles Public Road when he stop at the traffic light.

Legay told Police while at the stoplight, he noticed two males on a black and red XR motorcycle approached him during which the pillion rider dismounted and started to assault him.

This resulted in a scuffle and subsequently led to the pillion rider brandishing a black handgun, which he used to deal the victim several blows to his face.

The man was then relieved of his motorcycle valued $460,000.

The suspects then made their way in a northern direction of the East Bank Public Road and made good their escape.

Legay was later taken to the East Ruimveldt Police Station and was subsequently escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.

No arrest has been made. Police have since said that an investigation in progress.

In February, a 36-year-old businessman was shot and robbed by two armed bandits while he waiting in his vehicle at the stoplight at Eccles, EBD.