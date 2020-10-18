Man gunned down in ‘C’ Field Sophia

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who riddled a 27-year-old man with bullets on Saturday evening in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as Seon Landon called “Gaza” of D’Anrade Street, New Town Kitty, Georgetown. The incident occurred sometime around 18:35h at ‘C’ Field Sophia.

According to police reports, Landon and his reputed wife went to visit a friend at ‘C’ Field Sophia. Shortly after, the wife left to go buy barbeque, while Landon and his friend were sitting on a bench in front of the friend’s yard.

About an hour later, two men approached on foot and at a short distance away, they both pulled out handguns from their pants pockets, pointed same in the direction of Landon and his friend and discharged several rounds.

The 27-year-old was hit him and fell to the ground. His friend told the police that he threw himself to the ground immediately and waited until the men left before he got up. He received no injuries.

After the shooting, the two suspects then ran west on the said street and made good of their escape.

Landon’s reputed wife returned shortly after to the scene and she, along with public spirited citizens, picked up the injured man and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) in a motorcar. He was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead.

According to the police, Landon received five gunshot wounds, that is, to his head, arm and body. His body is currently at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations thus far have revealed that one of the two shooters is a 30-year-old man of ‘D’ Field Sophia.

Police said that this suspect along with another man, Kevin Mc Adam, age 20 years of ‘E’ Field Cummings Park, Georgetown, had shot Landon back in May, 2020, which caused him to be hospitalised.

Mc Adam was arrested and charged for Attempt to commit Murder and is presently on bail, but the other suspect was never arrested. That matter is presently pending at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The Police said checks were made to locate the two suspects from Saturday’s shooting but without success unto this time.

Investigations are in progress.