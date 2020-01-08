Man granted bail over alleged theft from male lover

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged and released Glendon Moses of Dazzle Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly stealing from his male lover.

The 32-year-old miner denied the charge which alleged that on December 29, 2019 at Status Hotel, Georgetown, he stole one phone valued $180,000, a phone charger valued $10,000, $180,000 cash and a hand sanitizer valued $500, property of Hollister Hooper.

Facts presented by Prosecutor Goodman stated that on the day in question, the duo went to the Status Hotel and booked a room for three days. However, sometime later Hooper left the hotel with a female friend and the articles mentioned were left in the room.

The court heard that when Hooper returned shortly, he was informed by the receptionist that Moses checked out of the hotel. He then proceeded to recover the items but discovered them missing.

Hence, Hooper reported the matter to the City Constabulary.

The prosecutor stated that Moses was seeking refuge at City Hall, after a group of men attacked him, but was subsequently arrested when a search was conducted and the items found in his possession.

He was then arrested and charged for the offence.

The magistrate released Moses on $15,000 bail and was ordered to appear in court on January 28, 2020.