Man granted bail on possession of narcotics charge

Dwight Pindar, 34, on Monday found himself before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer to a charge of possession of narcotics, as he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The defendant denied that on October 26, 2018, he had in his possession five grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking while he was at Regent Street, Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris presented the facts, which stated that on the day in question Police ranks were conducting a raid at Regent Street, when the defendant was seen acting in a suspicious way.

A search was conducted on his person and two zip lock bags with contents suspected to be cannabis were allegedly found in his pants pocket. The defendant was cautioned, arrested and later charged for the present offence.

The Police Prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted.

As a result, Magistrate Latchman granted Pindar bail in the sum of $10,000. The matter will continue on October 31, 2018.