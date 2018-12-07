Man given 2 years for stabbing reputed wife

A man was on Friday jailed for two years by the Chief Magistrate when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for wounding his reputed wife.

Ivor Gills who was represented by attorney Adrian Smith admitted to the offense when the charge was read to him. Police stated that on November 26, 2018 at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Keron Blaze with intent to mane, disfigure or disable her.

According to the facts of the case presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, the victim was relaxing in a chair at the above address when Gills requested that they speak.

The VC reportedly refused and in doing so proceeded to a bathroom in the house. However, as she was exiting the said bathroom, the defendant used a scissors to stab her several times about her body.

Blaze was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated. Gills was later arrested and charged with the offense.

He was given the sentence by Magistrate Ann McLennan.