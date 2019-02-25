Man gets bail for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Thirty-six-year-old Mario Heywood was earlier today granted bail in the sum of $250,000 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a rape charge.

As he stood in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, he was not required to plead to the charge which stated the between October 1 and November 20, 2018 he raped the 9-year-old girl.

The court heard that the child was left in his care when he committed the act.

The child reportedly told her mother what had transpired and the matter was reported to the police. The suspect was arrested and charged for the offense.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on March 7.