Man gets $30K bail for forging dead man’s signature in $50M property sale

Marlus Hendricks, 42, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Wednesday hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for allegedly forging the signature of a dead man in order to acquire a property valued at $50M.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on July 17, 2019, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged a document to make an agreement of sale purporting to be signed by the late Antoine Charles, knowing same to be forged.

Hendricks was released on $30,000 bail and instructed to make his next court appearance on February 16. The police prosecutor told the court that the Hendricks and the now-dead man agreed to sell for $50M a property located at Lot 39-46 High and Princes Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Hendricks is claiming that he made the monies for the property. However, when Charles passed away on July 2, 2020, his son noticed that the signature on the agreement of sale was not his father’s. As a result, a Police report was made. Investigations were carried out and Hendricks was arrested and charged.

The defendant’s lawyer, Clevon Humphrey told Magistrate McLennan that the matter concerning the sale of the property is engaging the attention of the High Court. According to the lawyer, the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions is aware of two Government analyst reports confirming the authenticity of the agreement of sale. Humphrey, therefore, asked that the DPP reconsider the charge.