Man gets $300k bail for raping girl, 15

A 54-year-old man was yesterday released on $300,000 bail after he was charged for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The man appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with Sexual Activity With a Child Family Member Contrary to Section 16 (3) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

It is alleged that the act was committed in July 2020.

The man was not required to plead to the indictable charge and he was placed on $300,000.00 court bail.

The matter is adjourned to the October 12.