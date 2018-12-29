Man gets 3 years for trafficking 908 grams of cannabis

After a lengthy trial before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty was concluded recently, 30-year-old Ras Paris who was charged on March 31, 2017 for the offence of trafficking narcotics will now spend the next three years behinds bars after he was found guilty.

Paris was charged for allegedly having 908 grams of cannabis in his possession on March 29, 2017 for the purpose of trafficking, he was granted bail on the said charge as a result of a his not guilty plea.

However, a few months later the said defendant landed himself again before the courts facing a similar charge for which he was also granted bail.

Nevertheless, Paris was on trial before Magistrate McGusty for the offence committed in March, she ruled that there was enough evidence against Paris and therefore jailed the defendant for 3 years.

According to police reports, the police acting on information went to the defendant’s North Ruimveldt home where they conducted a search and unearthed the cannabis concealed in a black plastic bag in the kitchen area of the home, and that another set was discovered in an area behind the house.