Man gets 3 life sentences for raping 11-Y-O girl

An East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) hire car driver was on Tuesday slapped with three life sentences for having sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl.

Basheer Mohamed also called “Sugar”, was found guilty by a mixed jury at the Berbice Assizes on all three counts of sexual activity with a child.

It was reported that between August 1, 2020, and October 16, 2020, Mohamed engaged in sexual activity with the eleven-year-old.

The other two counts were committed between October 16, 2020, and December 7, 2020.

Justice Navindra Singh handed down the sentences on Tuesday after the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Back in 2013, Mohamed was placed on $120,000 bail by Magistrate Adela Nagamootoo when he appeared before her at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape committed on a girl under 16 years of age.

At the time, prosecutor Sergeant Phillip Sheriff related that the accused is no stranger to the courts, and is known to the family. It is alleged that he committed the act between July 14 and July 31, 2012, at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

It was alleged that the man took the schoolgirl from a school in New Amsterdam to his home in Canefield, East Canje, where he had sex with her.

The matter was reported and Mohamed was arrested and charged.

