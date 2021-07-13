Man gets $20,000 bail for damaging State vehicle

A man accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to the State was released on $20,000 bail after he made an appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Orlando Fraser denied the charge which alleged that on February 19, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, he damaged a vehicle belonging to the State.

Fraser, however, claimed that he was riding his motorbike on the road when he tried to swerve from another vehicle and accidentally rode into the State-owned vehicle. After listening to his explanation, the Magistrate released Fraser on bail. He returns to court in September.