Man gets 18 months for causing death of friend in accident

Four years after being charged for causing the death of his then, 19-year-old friend, Christopher Bridjmohan of Albouystown, Georgetown was on Thursday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after the conclusion of a lengthy preliminary inquiry.

The 24-year-old man appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was handed down the sentencing by Magistrate Zamilla Ally who found him guilty of causing the death of Christopher Baichan on November 9, 2014.

The matter was prosecuted by Special Prosecutor, Sanjeev Datadin. The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond.

The charge against Bridjmohan stated that on November 9, 2014, he drove motorcar PPP 3838 in a dangerous manner causing the death of Baichan of Oleander Gardens East Coast Demerara, who was a passenger in the said car at the time of the accident.

Bridjmohan had denied that they were taking part in any drag race at the time of the accident and that he was merely traveling along the East Coast road to take his friend home when the car came into contact with an uneven section of the road, coupled by the swerving of another vehicle in front of him.

This he said caused him to avoid hitting that vehicle, which resulted in him losing control of the car he was driving. However, he was release on $225,000 bail by Magistrate Alex Moore.

Shortly after being granted his pre-trial liberty, Bridjmohan took his Facebook page to apologize to the relatives of Baichan, admitting that the two were best friends and that his actions caused the death of the young man.

In his Facebook status, the young man admitted that he and his now dead friend were invited by other friends to witness a driving event.