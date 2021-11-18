Man gets $100,000 bail for rape charge

Thirty three-year-old Kataka Kellman of Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, Region 10, was this morning charged with rape.

He was arrested and charged for the offence of Rape, which occurred between 13th May 2021 and 14th May 2021.

The charge was laid under Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03 when he appeared before Magistrate Ms. Wanda Fortune via Zoom at Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Kellman was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was placed on $100,000 bail.

The matter was postponed to December 28 for statements.