Man gets $10,000 bail for assaulting mistress; her 12-Y-O daughter also injured

Leroy Gordon, a 50-year-old man from Lot 47 Russell Street, Charlestown, has been charged with assaulting his mistress. The woman’s 12-year-old daughter was also injured in the process.

The case was brought before before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Details of the assault were not fully disclosed.

However, it was reported that the incident occurred on February 23, at West Rumiveldt, Georgetown.

According to the prosecution, the 12-year-old fractured her nose during the incident.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that Gordon, who has 14 children, was in a relationship with the woman and together, they have a two-month-old baby.

The injured 12-year-old is child from a previous relationship the woman had.

Gordon, the court was further told, lives with his wife.

Initially, the mistress expressed a desire to drop the matter, because of her baby. However, Magistrate McGusty asked if she was certain. The woman hesitated before deciding to proceed with the case.

Despite the prosecution’s objections, the magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of $10,000.

During the hearing, the magistrate questioned how Gordon would support the child. He assured the court that he would provide financial assistance.

The mistress requested that he also cover her injured daughter’s medical bills. Additionally, she accused Gordon of taking her electric bike, phone, and television, which the magistrate ordered him to return by the next court date.

The woman also raised concerns about Gordon’s wife allegedly posting pictures and videos of her children on TikTok. At the time, the wife was seated in the courtroom and was pointed out by Gordon, who said “that is my wife”.

The mistress said she reported the issue of her children being posted on social media to the Brickdam Police Station but was told that no action could be taken unless there was a direct threat. The magistrate objected to that and warned Gordon’s wife against continuing such behaviour, stating that there are cybercrime laws that carry harsh fines of about $10 million.

Meanwhile, Gordon also told the court that he and his mistress had purchased a two-bedroom house and he was willing to give her the property.

The man is expected to return to court on March 5, for report and statements.

