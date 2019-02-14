Man freed on rape charge

A 12 member jury on Wednesday acquitted Sherwin Lynch on a rape charge brought against him for the alleged penetration of a 14-year-old girl back in 2016. Lynch walked out of the Sexual Offences Court a happy man following the verdict.

He was indicted for sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16 on August 27, 2016 in Georgetown. However, Lynch held out that he was innocent of the crime that was brought against him.

He was represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir during the three-day trial. The Virtual Complainant was 14-years-old at the time the alleged offense committed.

The jury considered the trial evidence and returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty after two hours of deliberation. Justice Jo-Ann Barlow presided while attorneys Seeta Bishundial, Lisa Cave and Sarah Martin prosecuted.