Man freed of 2014 rape charges

A 12-member mixed High Court jury on Tuesday unanimously returned a not guilty verdict against 36-year-old Nandram Ganesh, who was accused on two counts of rape when his trial commenced before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court.

The indictment against Ganesh detailed that during January 2014 and April 28, 2014, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 26-year-old woman without her consent.

The now free man had pleaded not guilty to the charges at the commencement of his trial last week. Ganesh was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, who argued that his client and the victim were involved in a relationship and had consensual sex.

The State’s case was presented by Prosecutor Teriq Mohammed in association with Sarah Martin.

Justice Ramlall, when informing Ganesh that he was free to go, encouraged him to be grateful for the second chance.