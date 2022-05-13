Man found not guilty of raping differently-abled woman

A 48-year-old Route 42 (Georgetown-Timehri) minibus driver was today freed of the charge of rape of a differently-abled woman.

Sherwin Reynolds of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was charged with the crime back in September 2018. It was alleged that on April 19, 2018, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration of a 21-year-old woman without her consent.

Upon his indictment before Demerara Sexual Offences Court Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, Reynolds denied the charge.

It was reported that, on the day in question, the woman, who is mute, boarded Reynolds’ bus to travel from Georgetown to Timehri. She allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, and was taken back to Georgetown, where she again remained in the bus, and was taken back to Timehri for a second time. It was alleged that Reynolds then drove the woman to a secluded area and raped her.

The woman went home and told her parents what had transpired, and a report made to the Police led to Reynolds being arrested. A confrontation was reportedly held between him and the woman, during which she identified him as the person who had raped her.

Following the summation of the case today, he 12-member returned with the unanimous not guilty verdict.

The State was represented by prosecutors Paneeta Persaud, Cicelia Corbin and Caressa Henry while Reynolds was represented by Attorney-at-Law Tariq Mohammed.