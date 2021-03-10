Man found not guilty of 2003 Blue Iguana murder

Mark Lowchee, called “Mark Lee” has been found not guilty of the September 21, 2003 murder of Collis De Abreau.

Lowchee had pleaded not guilty to the murder indictment presented against him by State Counsel Tiffini Lyken.

The trial of the murder accused commenced on Monday before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown. Lowchee was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir.

Reports are that Lowchee and DeAbreu, along with other persons, were outside the nightclub when Lowchee became involved in an argument with another man, during which, he pulled out a firearm and discharged several rounds hitting DeAbreu and two others.

DeAbreu was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was pronounced dead.