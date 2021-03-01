Man found guilty of raping underage girl

A 33-year-old man, who is married and has children, was today found guilty of two counts of rape committed on an underage girl in 2015 and 2017.

Ivor Laud was on trial for the offence before High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-person jury. He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. Between March 1 and 31, 2015, and August 1 and 31, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the girl when she was just eight and 10 years-old respectively.

Between March 1 and 31, 2015, Laud would invite the young girl over to his home under the pretense that he had something to give to her. The girl followed him into the house and they went into the bedroom where he placed her to lie on a bed and pulled down her pants and underwear. He also took off his pants and underwear. In her statement to the police, the young girl detailed that Laud instructed her to hold his penis.

According to the facts of the matter, Laud then inserted his penis into the girl’s vagina.

After committing the act, the girl said she saw a whitish substance on his penis and he then told her to go home and “wash up” and so she did. In August 2017, Laud performed oral sex on the girl after he called her over to his home.

At the time of the incidents, no one else was at his home. As a result of the guilty verdicts, Laud was remanded to prison.

He will be sentenced on March 18, 2021. Laud was represented by Attorney-at-Law Rachael Bakker, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig.