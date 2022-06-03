Man found guilty of raping, robbing woman

A 35-year-old man was further remanded to prison pending sentence on Thursday after he was found guilty of raping and robbing a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint over nine years ago.

The 12-member jury which deliberated for a little over two hours unanimously found him guilty on both counts.

The convict, Ronald Armstrong, called “Sargie”, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy, will be sentenced on June 30 by Demerara Sexual Offences Court Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

According to court documents the Virtual Complainant was at home on January 22, 2013, with her baby and sister who were both sleeping. While the victim was in the bathroom doing laundry, she was confronted by Armstrong, who was armed with a gun, and two other men.

Armstrong demanded gold and other valuables from the woman while threatening to injure her baby if she did not cooperate.

Afraid for her life, she handed over several pieces of gold jewellery her baby was wearing as well as some she had stored in a cabinet.

He then pulled her into a bedroom, placed her on a bed, and raped her. The victim was revived by her sister after the men left the house.

In addition to the jewellery, Armstrong and his accomplices stole two televisions and two laptop computers from the home.

The case for the prosecution was presented by State Counsel Cecilia Corbin, State Counsel Caressa Henry, and State Counsel Paneeta Persaud.

Meanwhile, in July 2014, Armstrong was jailed for 50 months after he was found guilty of trafficking 181 grams of marijuana and conveying 32 packs of cigarettes into the prison.