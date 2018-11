Danraj Persaud was this afternoon unanimously found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl by a 12 member jury at the Sexual Offences Court.

The child was 15 at the time of the unlawful sexual penetration in a West Demerara community.

Justice Jo Ann Barlow delayed his sentencing to November 27 after his lawyer Maxwell McKay requested a probation report.

The incident was said to have occurred on October 23, 2013 in West Demerara.

Prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Tiffini Lyken appeared for the State.