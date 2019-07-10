Man found guilty of raping boy, 6

A 12-member High Court jury on Tuesday returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Leon Albert for the rape of a six-year-old boy.

After almost two hours of deliberation, the verdict was returned and the indictment read that on June 9, 2012, in the county of Essequibo, Albert engaged in sexual activity with the child.

The now convicted rapist was on trial at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

Defence Attorney Maxwell McKay made an application for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing. The application was granted and Albert will make his next court appearance on September 5, 2019, for sentencing. Additionally, a victim impact statement presented by a senior probation officer on behalf of the victim revealed how troubled the incident had caused the victim to become.

“I feel betrayed and sad, thinking of it makes me angry and wish it never happen….I feel it all happened because of me,” the child said in the statement. The State’s case was presented by Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy.