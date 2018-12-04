Man found guilty of raping 14-yr-old

Esmond Slowe was on Tuesday afternoon found guilty by an 11-1 jury proportion for sexual activity with a female relative who was 14 at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to the unlawful acts occurred on December 16, 2016 in an area in Georgetown, and was on trial which ended in his guilty verdict.

However, sentencing was delayed to December 14 at 9:30 am to facilitate the presentation of a probation report that Defense Attorney Maxwell McKay requested.

Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial led the State’s case; while Justice Jo Ann Barlow presided over the matter.