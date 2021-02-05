Man found dead in trench at Abram Zuil

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Lennox Ballieram of Abram Zuil, Essequibo Coast.

His body was fished out of a trench in close proximity to his home at around 06:30hrs today.

The man’s mother told investigators that, last evening at around 20:00hrs, the man went to the trench to take a bath. However, after some time elapsed and she noticed he did not return, she sent her other son to look for him.

Checks were made but the man was not seen.

However, the next day, the brother noticed a towel next to the trench. As such, he went into the trench where he found his brother’s body submerged in the water.

The body was retrieved and was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced. A postmortem will be conducted. Investigations are ongoing.