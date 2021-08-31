Man found dead in Port Mourant canal

Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was on Monday afternoon found in a canal at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Anand Sukhu of Babu Jaan, Corentyne.

He was seen floating in a canal just off the Corentyne Highway at around 15:00h.

Sukhu lived alone and was last seen earlier on Monday.

The man’s uncle, Tameshwar Jagmohan, said his nephew was unemployed and frequently consumed alcohol.

“He lived by himself and his mother recently left the country,” Jagmohan explained.

This is the second body to be found floating in a canal at Port Mourant in ten days.

On August 20, an unidentified man was found lying motionless in a drain on the northern side of the Port Mourant Public Road.

According to Divisional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, the man is yet to be identified.