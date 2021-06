Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Damien Marray whose body was found in a pool aback his mother’s house at Port Kaituma, North West District.

On Monday, the man had left to take a bath in the pool but he never returned.

His mother alerted members of the community who carried out a search, which resulted in the discovery of the man’s body.

The body was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.