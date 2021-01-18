Man found dead in Canje River

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 33-year-old man who was a passenger on board of a punt in the Canje Creek, East Berbice.

The man has been identified as Jiachim Perez Peters of Friendship, East Coast Demerara.

According to information, Peters was a passenger on the punt along with five other men – who are employed by a Sheet Anchor Village, East Berbice sawmill – and about 18:00h on Friday he was observed floating in the water.

A police statement related that one of the men reported the incident on Saturday. He told investigators that the punt measured 30ftx8ft and had a shed. It was steered by a 17ft boat with a 40HP outboard engine.

The man related that about 18:00h on the said date, the captain related that he was about to take a turn in the Canje River and while checking to see if his path was clear, he noticed the body of a male floating in the water.

He called out to the other occupants of the vessel and two of them plunged into the water to render assistance. However, the water was extremely rough and they were unable to save him.

They later reported the incident to the police and an investigation was launched.